Little Rock radio station rebrands again, now will play 'current hit music'

Little Rock's KHKN radio station, 94.9 FM, announced on Tuesday that it is rebranding, shifting from playing greatest hits music from the 1970s and '80s to "current hit music."

IHeartMedia Little Rock said in a statement that the now-named HOT 94.9, All The Hits, would play music from artists like Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. The switch has already occurred.

The station in 2015 changed its name from "94.9 Tom FM" to "Big 94.9 Little Rock's Greatest Hits." It had been a variety station before playing Christmas music for two months and then adopting the greatest hits format.

Clyde Bass, a regional president with iHeartMedia, said the new station plans promotions including offering listeners chances to win tickets to live events.

IHeartMedia Little Rock also owns country station KSSN, classic country station KMJX and active rock station KDJE.