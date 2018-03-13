Little Rock School District to consider arming security team

The Little Rock School District on Tuesday said it will propose arming its own security team.

District Superintendent Mike Poore said the recommendation will likely crop up next month. He spoke Tuesday of the preparations the district was making for Wednesday’s planned student demonstrations and protests following the Parkland, Fla. high school shooting that left 17 dead.

Poore would not disclose what each campus had planned, saying it was a security concern.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.