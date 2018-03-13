Man fleeing police badly injured in fall

A man who jumped off a downtown parking deck early Sunday while fleeing a Little Rock officer is in critical condition, police said Monday.

The officer tried to pull over a white 2007 Nissan Altima with a broken headlight near the intersection of Fourth and Spring streets shortly before 2 a.m., according to the report. The driver, later identified as Eugene Carl Boykins Jr., 35, of Pine Bluff, instead went up on the parking deck of Regions Bank, 400 W. Capitol Ave., the report said.

Boykins stopped on the second floor of the deck, got out of his vehicle and started toward the officer, the report stated.

Police said the officer directed Boykins to stop, but he didn't, so the officer drew his weapon and again told him to stop.

Boykins then turned toward the rear end of his vehicle, and the officer slowly approached him, according to authorities, but the 35-year-old ran and jumped over the parking deck barrier. The officer reportedly grabbed him but was unable to hold on.

Boykins was given CPR and transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he was in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning, authorities said.

There were two women in the Altima at the time of the attempted traffic stop, and a loaded pistol was found under the driver's seat, the report stated.

Bullet enters home, hits LR woman's TV

A woman's television was damaged when her apartment was struck by gunfire early Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. to 607 Chickadee Drive, the location of an apartment complex that is near the intersection of University Avenue and Interstate 630.

A 43-year-old resident told authorities that she heard about five gunshots at 1 a.m. but didn't see any shooters or vehicles driving away when she looked out her door's peephole.

According to the report, she didn't even know her residence had been struck until she woke up and looked at her TV. An officer noted that a "spent round was still lodged" in the back of the device and that the "front screen was protruding out."

A vacant apartment next to the resident's was also struck by gunfire, authorities said.

No suspects were named.

Walmart employees threatened by thief

A thief who was described as possibly being armed made off with items from a west Little Rock Walmart after threatening workers who tried to stop him, authorities said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday at the store at 2700 S. Shackleford Road, employees tried to stop a person who was attempting to leave with unpaid merchandise, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The thief argued that he lost his receipt but had paid for the items. He left but then returned a short time later, police wrote.

At that time, he was "holding his left hand to his left side as though he was carrying" a weapon, the report said, noting he then took the cart with merchandise and said: "Try to take it and see what will happen."

The thief put the items, which weren't listed in the report, into a black Chevrolet Malibu and then drove off.

No suspects were listed.

