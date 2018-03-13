Man dies after vehicle veers off Little Rock's Main Street, strikes tree, authorities say

A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left a road in Little Rock and struck a tree, according to a report.

State police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday as 46-year-old Kevin Cook was traveling south on Main Street.

Cook’s 2009 Buick left the road and struck a tree at 27th Street, the report noted.

Travel conditions at the time were described as clear and dry.

Cook’s death was one at least 67 fatalities recorded this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.