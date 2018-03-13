Management change aims for better fishing

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a public meeting March 20 regarding fisheries management for largemouth bass on Lake Dunn and Lake Austell in northeast Arkansas.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the visitor center of Village Creek State Park, 201 County Road 754, in Wynne.

These lakes have a history of producing the occasional trophy fish. Lake Dunn made headlines in 2012 when a Forrest City angler caught a 16-pound, 5-ounce largemouth that would have broken the long-standing state record.

Unfortunately, the angler did not have a valid fishing license, making it an illegal catch and not eligible to set the record.

Lake Austell has been the recipient of many Florida-strain largemouth stockings over the years. The lake has been under a restriction where anglers were required to immediately release any bass caught between 13 and 16 inches in length.

"We are looking to simplify the regulations to put both lakes under a standard 10 bass daily limit with only one fish over 20 inches being allowed," said Justin Homan, fisheries supervisor at the Game and Fish regional office in Brinkley. "This should protect large fish from overharvest, let anglers keep more fish to eat and reduce the amount of small- to mid-size fish competing for the same food as the larger bass."

Anyone interested in the management of these lakes is encouraged to attend the meeting. Call the Brinkley regional office at 877-734-4581, with questions.

Sports on 03/13/2018