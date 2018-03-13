Home / Latest News /
Maumelle voters approve tax increase, unofficial results show
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 9:30 p.m.
Voters in Maumelle have approved measures that will raise the city's sales tax by 1 percent, unofficial results from Tuesday's special election show.
By a margin of 1,407 votes for and 1,248 against, Maumelle voters passed a permanent, one-half percent sales tax that its supporters call the "public safety" tax. The tax is primarily for the city's police and fire departments.
Voters also approved a bond measure for a new interchange connecting the new Counts Massie Road extension with Interstate 40, raising the city's sales tax by another half percent. But they rejected a bond issue to extend sewer service into the city's north end around the Morgan interchange at I-40.
The half percent tax from the approved bond measure will end once the bond is paid off.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details on the election.
