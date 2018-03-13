Ex-husband told sons to kill each other, hit 1 in face with leaf blower, woman tells North Little Rock police

A North Little Rock man told two of his sons to kill each other and hit one in the face with a leaf blower during a weekend visit, his ex-wife told authorities.

A 37-year-old Little Rock woman told officers she has full custody of her three juvenile sons. According to a police report, her 53-year-old ex-husband picked them up from her home around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a scheduled visitation.

When the boys were returned to their mother about 11 a.m. Sunday, two of them, ages 8 and 10, had swollen and bloody lips, the report states.

One of her sons told her he was outside playing with a leaf blower Saturday when his father came up and took it from him, telling him he wasn't supposed to be messing with it. Then he swung the leaf blower at the boy and hit him in the mouth, causing his upper lip to bleed, the children said.

The boys also told their mother they got into an argument over an Xbox game early Sunday morning, which their father overheard. The man took the boys into their bedroom, handed them each pieces of wood with nails in them and told them to kill each other, according to the report.

He told them he would kill whichever boy didn't die, then go and cut the third brother's head off, police said.

One of the boys said he would not hit the other and his father punched him in the face, causing his lower lip to bleed, according to the report.

Both boys told officers the same series of events separately and said they begged to go home to their mother afterward, the report states. The third brother, age 9, said he was in his room pretending to be asleep during the argument Sunday morning but overheard their father telling them to kill each other and threatening to cut his head off.

The case was submitted to the state Department of Human Services for investigation, police said.

The ex-husband's name was listed on the report, but he did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.