Off the WIre

BASKETBALL

Bazemore out for season

Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore will miss the remainder of the season with a bone bruise in his right knee. Bazemore, tied for second on the team with his average of 12.9 points per game, left Sunday’s loss to Chicago in the second quarter after landing awkwardly. He hopped off the court, straight into the tunnel toward the locker room. The Hawks say an MRI on Monday revealed the injury. Backup Jaylen Morris, also injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, will miss about two to four weeks with a sprained left ankle. Guard Dennis Schroder, the team’s top scorer who missed Sunday’s game with a left elbow injury, is listed as probable for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City.

Celtics rookie out

Celtics rookie Daniel Theis is likely out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee. Theis got hurt during the final minute of Boston’s 99-97 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. Coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday that the center is weighing his surgical options. The Celtics recalled rookie Guerschon Yabusele from the G-League on Monday. Theis is averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

Matta interviews at Georgia

Georgia officials have interviewed former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, launching their coaching search only two days after the school fired Mark Fox. Matta’s visit to Athens was closely monitored by his older brother, Greg Matta, who is the coach at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga., about a 90-minute drive away. Greg Matta said Monday his younger brother told him before the interview “what an exciting place” Georgia is as a possible next coaching job. Thad Matta led Ohio State to nine NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Four appearances. Fox was fired Saturday.

Matthews has broken leg

Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews has a broken bone in his lower right leg and is likely to miss the rest of the season. The team said Matthews, 31, was injured in the first quarter against Memphis on Saturday. The nine-year veteran played into the fourth quarter of the Mavericks’ 114-80 victory. The injury was announced Monday as a fracture to the right proximal fibula, just below the knee. Dallas (21-46) already has been eliminated from playoff contention. Matthews is averaging 12.7 points in his third season with Dallas since signing a $70 million, four-year contract in 2015. It was the same summer that DeAndre Jordan backed out on an agreement to join the Mavericks, a decision that resulted in more money for Matthews.

Rodman receives probation

Former NBA star Dennis Rod-man was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California. Rodman pleaded guilty Monday in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent. The Los Angeles Times said Rod-man, 56, was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines. Rodman was arrested Jan. 13 in Newport Beach after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said he failed field sobriety and breath tests.

FOOTBALL

Lineman Strief retires

Saints right tackle Zach Strief says he’s retiring after 12 NFL seasons. Strief, who made a tearful announcement Monday, said his career far exceeded his expectations. He was a seventh-round draft choice out of Northwestern in 2006, which was Coach Sean Payton’s first season. He wound up being part of the most successful era in franchise history, which included a Super Bowl triumph in the 2009 season. Strief, 34, was a regular reserve during much of his first five seasons, routinely rotating onto the field for tackle-eligible formations. He became a starter in 2011 on an offense that set an NFL single-season record with 7,474 yards. He remained the starting right tackle in the beginning of last season, which was cut short a knee injury.

Teams swap picks

A person familiar with the deal has told The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have moved up nine spots in the draft by swapping first-round picks with the Cincinnati Bengals, who also acquired high-priced left tackle Cordy Glenn as part of the trade. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity Monday because teams are not allowed to announce trades until the NFL’s new business year opens Wednesday. Buffalo moved up to the No. 12 spot in the draft by trading the first of its two opening-round selections, 21st overall. The Bills also have the No. 22 pick. Buffalo also traded its fifth-round pick (158th overall) for the Bengals’ sixth-round selection (187th) as part of the Bill’s second major trade in three days. On Friday, Buffalo traded starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland for a third-round pick. The moves help place the Bills in a position to use one of their first-round picks to draft a quarterback.

BASEBALL

Trump honors World Series champions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump recognized the Houston Astros on Monday for their first World Series victory, an “incredible victory” that Trump said was even more special following the devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought on the Texas city.

Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodg- Altuve ers in Game 7 last year

to clinch the title. Trump, who played baseball in high school, declared it “was one of the greatest baseball games anybody has ever seen.” The Astros jumped to a 5-0 lead by the second inning, ultimately winning the game 5-1.

“It’s really a reminder why baseball is our national pastime,” he said at the White House.

Trump thanked the players for spending time with people who were displaced by Harvey’s floodwaters, and for donating money.

“Our administration will continue to stand by the people of Texas and Florida and Puerto Rico, Louisiana, even Alabama and so many other places were affected, and we’re standing by all of them,” said Trump, whose response to last fall’s hurricanes was criticized by some.

Trump singled out some players by name, including American League MVP Jose Altuve. “Who could forget the amazing Jose Altuve? Where’s Jose? He’s much taller than I thought,” Trump said, directly addressing the 5-foot-6 second baseman and turning to shake his hand.

At least three Astros — recently retired outfielder Carlos Beltran, pitcher Ken Giles and shortstop Carlos Correa — were absent Monday. Beltran and Giles previously had cited family reasons for why they would skip the event. Asked afterward about Correa’s absence, team owner Jim Crane told reporters during an availability outside the White House that a “couple of the guys had family issues and spring break, so we didn’t really review that with them.”

“Anytime you can get a chance to come and do something like this, it’s going to be a great time,” right fielder Josh Reddick said after the event. Manager A.J. Hinch said it was a “very special” day because just one Major League Baseball team a year gets to come to the White House.

“We’ll forever remember this,” Hinch said.

Twins, Lynn finalize deal

The Minnesota Twins have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with right-hander Lance Lynn, another patient, low-risk move toward strengthening their pitching staff. The deal was announced by the Twins on Monday, and Lynn will be introduced at a news conference on today before taking the mound against the Baltimore Orioles in Fort Myers. After missing the 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Lynn went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 last year. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Lynn was an All-Star in 2012.

A’s, Lucroy agree

The Oakland Athletics landed a new starting catcher, finalizing a $6.5 million, one-year contract with free agent Jonathan Lucroy. The team announced the deal Monday and Lucroy was in spring camp at Mesa, Arizona. The 31-year-old two-time All-Star batted .265 with 6 home runs and 40 RBI in 123 games last season for Texas and Colorado, which acquired him on July 30. Bruce Maxwell, the first major leaguer to kneel for the national anthem last year following NFL players’ leads, had been the projected starter before the acquisition of Lucroy.

Gonzalez to stay with Rockies

The Colorado Rockies finalized a $5 million, one-year deal to bring back three-time All-Star and popular clubhouse leader Carlos Gonzalez. His agreement was announced Monday and includes $3 million in bonuses based on days on the active roster. Gonzalez, 32, had a $20 million salary last year in the final season of an $80 million, seven-year contract and became a free agent after nine seasons with the Rockies. The three-time Gold Glove outfielder struggled for most of last season as the Rockies returned to the postseason for the first time since 2009. He showed signs of breaking out of his funk down the stretch, though, hitting six of his 14 home runs in September.

Sports on 03/13/2018