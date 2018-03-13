Home / Latest News /
Police respond to shooting in Little Rock; 1 person reported hurt
This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.
Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a shooting in Little Rock, an agency spokesman said.
The shooting happened shortly after noon up to five blocks away from where the victim was found near the intersection of 31st and Elam streets, said Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department.
A police log shows that officers responded at 12:07 p.m. to a shooting that just occurred at an address in the 3100 block of Elam Street.
The male victim was shot in the right leg, and his injuries were described as non-life-threatening, Ford said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police respond to shooting in Little Rock; 1 person reported hurt
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.