Police: Woman arrested after 2 infants, 7-year-old found in vehicle at Arkansas Children's Hospital

Police arrested a woman at Arkansas Children’s Hospital on endangerment charges after a bystander noticed three children, including two infants, alone in a vehicle.

Jessica Watson, 30, of Jacksonville was arrested around 1:20 p.m. Monday on three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.

Officers responded to the hospital that afternoon in reference to three children in an unlocked vehicle with the windows up and doors closed, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two infants were in car seats in the back and a 7-year-old child was in the front seat beeping the horn, police noted.

Records show Watson remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set. She has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.