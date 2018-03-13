Music festival featuring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson to make central Arkansas tour stop

Willie Nelson and other folk, rock and country acts will come to Arkansas this summer for the second annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour, officials said Tuesday.

The concert will take place Jun. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Verizon Arena, a news release from the venue states. Ticket prices range from about $40 to $100.

The festival's North Little Rock stop will feature the iconic country singer-songwriter with his touring band, Willie Nelson & Family, as well as Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, Ryan Bingham, Lukas Nelson + The Promise of Real and Particle Kid, according to the release.

Other artists have yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m.

The tour stopped in Rogers in 2017.