Arkansas sheriff releases photos of evidence weeks after babies found dead in suitcase

Authorities in northeast Arkansas have released evidence they hope will lead to the identification of the person who left two newborns in a suitcase along a rural road in February.

The infants were found dead along a county road in Cross County on Feb. 16, the sheriff's office said. A preliminary autopsy found that the babies, believed to be twins, were about six to eight weeks premature.

The Cross County sheriff's office asked anyone who knew someone who was pregnant and isn't now and doesn't have a child to come forward in a Tuesday news release that gave more information about the items found with the newborns.

The suitcase is a purple Hi-Pak brand with a semi-hard top, the sheriff's office said. A pair of Polo red pants with an elastic waistband and an orange duffel bag with "Tigers #3" on it were said to be found at the scene as well.