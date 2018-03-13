Special Session Agenda

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday issued a proclamation calling legislators to convene a special session starting at 9 a.m. today.

Special sessions are called for matters that can’t wait for the next regularly scheduled legislative session. Once they address the items in the governor’s call, lawmakers can consider other matters by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

These are the items as listed in the governor’s call:

To provide for the payment of expenses and per diem of the House of Representatives and the Senate for this Extraordinary Session. To make technical corrections to Ark. Code Ann. § 5-71-101 for the purpose of aligning state law with federal law to avoid federal highway penalties, by adding changes to the definitions of alcoholic beverages, motor vehicle, and open alcoholic beverage container, also by making changes to Ark. Code Ann. § 5-71-218 regarding areas within a motor vehicle where it is illegal for a person to possess an alcoholic beverage in an open beverage container. To make technical corrections to Ark. Code Ann. § 23-114-102 concerning the definition of equipment to be used by charitable organizations in licensed games under Ark. Code Ann. § 23-114-101, et seq., for visually impaired participants to include electronic devices used to mark a bingo face or an electronic facsimile of a paper bingo sheet, within certain limitations and conditions approved by the Director of the Department of Finance and Administration. To alter Arkansas code title 16, Chapter 30, by adding a new section concerning a contractual waiver of the right to a jury trial pursuant to Article 2 § 7 of the Arkansas Constitution by creating an enforceable agreement whereby the parties agree to waive their respective rights to a jury trial before or after a lawsuit is filed.