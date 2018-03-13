State panel advances bill that would limit public comment on hog farm permits

The Arkansas House Public Health, Welfare and Labor committee approved with no dissent Tuesday morning a bill that would ensure limitations to what the public can comment on regarding hog farm permits that have already been issued.

The committee approved by a voice vote House Bill 1007, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, which states that hog farms in good standing that apply for a permit modification cannot have anything more than the modification commented on. Specifically, the location of the permit would not be up for comment.

Wardlaw said the bill only puts in writing what the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality already does. It would not affect C&H Hog Farms, which was recently denied a new operating permit near the Buffalo River.

Opponents of C&H Hog Farms expressed concern that the bill would affect the farm, which abuts a Buffalo River tributary in Newton County and is the only federally classified medium or large hog farm in the area. Opponents of the farm fear the farm’s presence is an environmental risk to the river.

The bill applies to liquid animal waste system permits, which are typically hog farms. Poultry farms don’t need permits, and cattle farms only need them when they are confined, which they typically aren’t.

