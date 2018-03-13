HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All-Metro Classic set for today

The 19th annual All-Metro Basketball Classic will be held today at Pulaski Academy. The games feature the top senior basketball players from schools in Pulaski County. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. The boys game will start about 7:45 p.m.

Huntsville’s Stafford retires

Jim Stafford, one of the state’s most successful high school basketball coaches, is retiring.

Stafford, who won more that 1,000 games over a 51-year coaching career, announced Monday that he is retiring as Huntsville’s boys basketball coach.

Stafford began his coaching career in the late 1960s at Wonder-view. He later made coaching stops in Palestine, Flippin, Morrilton, Lead Hill and Gentry before landing in Huntsville.

Stafford, 72, posted a 528-228 record as the Eagles’ coach, winning a state championship in 2007 and four state runner-up teams. He leaves with 1,098 career victories, which rank fifth all-time in the state, according to the Arkansas Activities Association record book.

GOLF

Hogs win Southern Intercollegiate

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks’ men’s golf team, led by co-medalists Alvaro Ortiz and Luis Garza, made six birdies on the first four holes of the morning round and ran away to a 17-shot victory Monday at the Southern Intercollegiate tournament at the Athens (Ga.) Country Club.

The Razorbacks had a six-shot lead after the first round and closed with a 6 under in the second to finish at 9 under as the only team in the field under par.

The senior Ortiz and sophomore Garza tied at 3-under 141 for the 36-hole tournament, one stroke ahead of Iowa’s Alex Schaake. Arkansas sophomore Tyson Reeder tied for sixth at even-par 144, while sophomore Mason Overstreet tied for 10th and sophomore William Buhl tied for 16th.

The Razorbacks were 17 shots clear of host Georgia and Kennesaw State, who tied at 8 over. Lipscomb finished fourth, followed by No. 19 Florida State.

UCA men tied for ninth in Texas

The University of Central Arkansas men are in a ninth-place tie after one round of the ORU/SFA Spring Break Challenge at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

The Bears shot a 304 total and are tied with Utah State. Rice leads the field at 285.

Central Arkansas junior Lewis George shot a 1-over 72 as UCA’s top individual.

The second round is set for today, with the final 18 slated for Wednesday.

Arkansas Tech lead in Texas

Arkansas Tech University’s women lead after the first round of the Midwestern State Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas, with a 311.