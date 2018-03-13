Style: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day through food

The contrary weather of late winter and early spring is much more tolerable when you make a mood-lifting meal.

And with St. Patrick’s Day approaching, Irish dishes seem like the right thing to do. Even if you aren’t Irish, you can still get caught up in the spirit. Holidays, particularly those that are widely celebrated, are a great excuse to dive into another country’s cuisine. Katie Workman explores two Emerald Isle inspired dishes, shepherd’s pie and Irish scones with smoked salmon fit to celebrate the occasion.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.