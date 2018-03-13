Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery: Ticket that pays out $25,000 a year sold in Little Rock, unclaimed
This article was published today at 2:31 p.m.
No one has claimed a winning $390,000 ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Tuesday.
The Lucky for Life ticket was sold at Stagecoach Phillips 66 on Cantrell Road in Little Rock and won in Monday night's drawing, according to a statement.
The numbers were 1, 8, 20, 44 and 45 with a Lucky Ball of 15, lottery officials said.
The prize can be paid out in annual increments of $25,000.
