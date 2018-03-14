Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 6 p.m.

Analyst: Toys R Us management told employees it will sell, close all of its U.S. stores

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:31 p.m.

in-this-tuesday-sept-19-2017-photo-shoppers-walk-into-a-toys-r-us-store-in-san-antonio-toys-r-us-trying-to-reorganize-under-bankruptcy-leading-into-the-holiday-season-was-seeing-overall-sales-fall-and-those-at-established-locations-drop-even-more-sharply-as-it-was-heading-for-a-chapter-11-filing-ap-photoeric-gay

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, photo, shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store, in San Antonio. Toys R Us, trying to reorganize under bankruptcy leading into the holiday season, was seeing overall sales fall and those at established locations drop even more sharply as it was heading for a Chapter 11 filing. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



NEW YORK — Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores, according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday.

Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, said Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.

The company declined to comment.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete.

It pledged then to stay open but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January, it announced plans to close about 180 stores, including a Babies R Us at 2616 S. Shackleford Road in Little Rock and a Toys R Us at 5609 E. Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

The toy store chain still has three locations in Arkansas: one in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Fayetteville.

Arkansas Online reporter Brandon Riddle contributed to this report.

rtw says... March 14, 2018 at 5:54 p.m.

. . .well, toys are just a "department" in a store like Walmart, Target, et al. Personally, I've NEVER bin in a Toys-R-Us store

