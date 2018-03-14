Arkansas House advances pharmacy manager bill

The Arkansas House has approved a proposal to regulate pharmacy benefit managers, prompted by complaints from pharmacists about a cut in reimbursements they saw earlier this year.

The House on Wednesday approved by a 92-2 vote the proposal that requires pharmacy benefit managers to be licensed by the state.

PBMs run prescription drug plans for employers, government agencies and insurers, among other clients. They use their large purchasing power to negotiate prices.

The proposal also bans PBM "gag clauses" that prevent pharmacists from discussing the total price of a drug or cheaper alternatives.

The measure now heads to the Senate, which is considering an identical measure.

