Arkansas man killed when vehicle crosses centerline, hits truck

A driver died Tuesday after his vehicle veered across the centerline of an Arkansas highway and collided with a truck, authorities reported.

It happened about 1:15 p.m. on Arkansas 118 west of Arkansas 77 in Mississippi County.

Durrell Holloway, 30, of Marked Tree was driving a 2005 Chevy east on the highway when his vehicle crossed the line and hit a westbound 1998 Freightliner truck, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Holloway died at the scene, police said. No other injuries were listed.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Chevy to cross the line. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death is one of at least 68 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.