Arkansas Senate OKs jury waiver measure

The Arkansas Senate and a House panel have approved a measure upholding the ability to waive rights to a jury trial in lending contracts after an initial version faced objections that it went too far.

The bill approved by the state Senate on a 23-5 vote Wednesday allows both parties in contracts to borrow or lend money to waive their respective rights to a trial by jury. The House Judiciary Committee later endorsed the measure, and it's expected to go before the full House for a vote Thursday morning.

The legislation is in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that pre-dispute contractual jury waivers aren't enforceable.

An initial version of the measure had faced opposition after opponents said it would affect a wide range of contracts.

