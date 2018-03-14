Home / Latest News /
Arkansas Senate OKs jury waiver measure
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:56 p.m.
The Arkansas Senate and a House panel have approved a measure upholding the ability to waive rights to a jury trial in lending contracts after an initial version faced objections that it went too far.
The bill approved by the state Senate on a 23-5 vote Wednesday allows both parties in contracts to borrow or lend money to waive their respective rights to a trial by jury. The House Judiciary Committee later endorsed the measure, and it's expected to go before the full House for a vote Thursday morning.
The legislation is in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that pre-dispute contractual jury waivers aren't enforceable.
An initial version of the measure had faced opposition after opponents said it would affect a wide range of contracts.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
