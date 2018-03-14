Arkansas Tech senior earns second All-Region honor

Arkansas Tech University senior Cheyenne North was named a second-team All-Region selection Tuesday by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association.

North averaged 11.8 points per game while ranking second in the Great American Conference in blocked shots (3.1 per game), fourth in rebounding (8.5 per game) and seventh in assists (3.8 per game). She was the Most Outstanding Player in the GAC Tournament and was a first-team all-conference selection.