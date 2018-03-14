Bean ruined dream pairing with Palmer

Mark Carnevale has bittersweet memories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, especially this year.

Carnevale, who now works as an on-course announcer for PGA Tour Radio, played the tour for most of the 1990s. He had met Palmer when he was just starting out on the mini-tours through a friend who was a member at Bay Hill, and Carnevale played in a few of the shootouts.

"I saw a television interview in which Arnold told this story about his dad telling him, 'If this is what you want to do, put your mind to it and you can do it,'" Carnevale said. "That's what kept me going in this game."

This is the 25-year anniversary of Palmer making his last cut on the PGA Tour -- at Bay Hill, no less -- and Carnevale remembers it well.

It was the 1993 Nestle Invitational, and the third round was tough on most everyone. Carnevale had two double bogeys and a triple bogey and shot 44 on the front nine, and then rallied for a 36 on the back for an 80.

He was looking at the scores in the trailer when he realized he likely would be playing with Palmer. That would have been the first time. It wouldn't be the famous shootouts Palmer had with a large group at Bay Hill, rather just the two of them.

"I remember thinking, 'What a place for me to thank him for where I am,'" Carnevale said.

But there was still golf to be played, and Andy Bean was still on the course. The bad news for Carnevale was that Bean bogeyed the 17th, which wrecked Carnevale's dream pairing.

"Now I'm playing with Andy, and I was distraught," Carnevale said. "The whole time I was telling him, 'Really? How many times have you got to play with Arnold?' That is one situation I'll never forget. Who knew that would be his last cut?"

Fowl play

Uruguay's football (soccer) association has sanctioned first-division club Fenix after two chickens were let loose on the pitch in a game against Racing on Sunday.

The incident has also made club director Gaston Alegari a target of criticism from animal rights groups and fans after he violently kicked the chickens off the pitch.

The Uruguayan association decided Tuesday that Fenix will have to play one match away from their home stadium because of the incident.

The two chickens were painted in white and green, the colors of Racing.

Racing won 1-0 after scoring five minutes before the final whistle.

Fair play

Major League Baseball has the oldest fan base among the four major sports, and the Baltimore Orioles want to do something to change that. The team announced Monday that it is starting a program called Kids Cheer Free in which parents can bring children age 9 and younger to games for free.

Every parent who buys a regularly priced upper-deck seat can get two free tickets in the upper deck for their kids. It is believed to be the first such initiative offered by a major league team.

According to a Sports Business Journal article from 2017, the average age of MLB fans in 2016 was 57. For the NFL it was 50, NHL 49 and NBA 42.

"Baseball is the bedrock recreational institution in American life, where childhood memories are born and family bonds are forever formed," said Greg Bader, the Orioles' vice president for communications and marketing. "It is our hope that this unprecedented program will bring the magic of Orioles baseball to families from all walks of life and ultimately grow our game."

Sports on 03/14/2018