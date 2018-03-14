Home / Latest News /
Body found near Arkansas bridge believed to be man who ran from deputy, authorities say
This article was published today at 5:23 p.m.
A body matching the description of an Arkansas man reported missing after he jumped into a creek while running from a deputy last month was found Wednesday afternoon.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that someone fishing about 1 mile from Twin Bridges discovered the body and told the Washington County sheriff's office. The body is reportedly believed to be that of 35-year-old James Valles.
Valles went missing Feb. 28 after he jumped into Richland Creek after running from a deputy who tased him, according to a previous report.
An identification had not been confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon. No further information was released.
