Body found near Arkansas bridge believed to be man who ran from deputy, authorities say

A body matching the description of an Arkansas man reported missing after he jumped into a creek while running from a deputy last month was found Wednesday afternoon.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that someone fishing about 1 mile from Twin Bridges discovered the body and told the Washington County sheriff's office. The body is reportedly believed to be that of 35-year-old James Valles.

Valles went missing Feb. 28 after he jumped into Richland Creek after running from a deputy who tased him, according to a previous report.

An identification had not been confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon. No further information was released.