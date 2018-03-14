Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 6:40 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Central Arkansas high school football coach steps down after 9 seasons

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 6:13 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettethomas-metthe-9292017-conway-head-coach-clint-ashcraft-yells-to-his-players-during-the-third-quarter-of-north-little-rocks-24-14-win-on-friday-sept-29-2017-in-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 9/29/2017-- Conway head coach Clint Ashcraft yells to his players during the third quarter of North Little Rock's 24-14 win on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in North Little Rock.

Clint Ashcraft is stepping down as Conway's football coach after accepting the school's athletic director position.

Ashcraft was hired by the Conway School Board as the Wampus Cats' athletic director Tuesday night and confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that he will no longer be the school's football coach after nine seasons.

"It's something I've wanted to do on the back end of my career," Ashcraft said of going into administration. "I would have like to have coached a few more years. I couldn't control the timing of when that job came open. I felt like if I did not apply, then I wouldn't get an opportunity in the future."

Conway went 9-4 last season and advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals, where it lost to eventual Class 7A state champion North Little Rock.

Ashcraft, 43, succeeds Steve Daniels, who resigned earlier this year. He said that a committee will be put together to hire Conway's next football coach.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.



You must login to make comments.

Arkansas Online