Arkansas sex offender accused of exposing himself to 8-year-old gets 6 years in prison

An Arkansan was sentenced to six years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to felony charges that involved exposing himself to an 8-year-old boy last year and failing to register with authorities, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Timothy Neal Watts, 37, who has remained in custody in lieu of $10,000 bond since his arrest Sept. 13, 2017, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements and was sentenced to six years. He also pleads guilty to sexual indecency with a child and was sentenced to four years, with the sentences to run concurrently.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the sexual indecency charge, on Aug. 16, 2017, Hot Springs police Detective Kenny May was notified of a report called into the Child Abuse Hotline in regard to a sexual offense involving an 8-year-old boy.

The victim said the incident occurred a few months before August. The victim's relative confirmed Watts had stayed at the home from April to August 2017.

According to a separate affidavit on the failure to register charge, on Feb. 9, 2017, Watts registered with the Garland County sheriff's office and listed an address on Hidden Hills Lane in Lonsdale. On Aug. 9, he again listed his address as Hidden Hills.

That same day, sheriff's investigator Jennifer Tonseth received information Watts was not residing at Hidden Hills and was living inside the city limits of Hot Springs. She contacted his landlord and was told Watts had been evicted in March 2017.

A warrant was issued for Watts, and he was arrested Aug. 24.