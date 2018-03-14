Police: Employee pepper-sprayed by thief at west Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

A woman pepper-sprayed an employee at a clothing store for tween girls in west Little Rock on Tuesday, police say.

The thief came into Justice, 17819 Chenal Parkway, which is in the Promenade at Chenal, about 7:30 p.m., according to a report.

She grabbed several graphic T-shirts and pairs of shorts off the shelves, so a 28-year-old employee asked if she could put the items on the counter, the worker told officers.

The shoplifter reportedly became belligerent and asked why the employee was watching her. She moved toward the employee and pepper-sprayed her in the face, the report states, then fled with the clothes in a gray 2002 Pontiac Grand Am. The items stolen totaled about $190 in value, police said.

Police identified the suspect in the report and noted she was a suspect in a Monday robbery. The 21-year-old named did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Wednesday morning.