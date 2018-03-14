Home / Latest News /
Family: Woman kills disabled granddaughter, then self
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:51 a.m.
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A family in Kentucky says a woman fatally shot her disabled granddaughter and then killed herself.
Samantha Castillo told WAVE-TV that her 14-year-old daughter Aurelia, who had cerebral palsy, was killed by her mother, Julia Cash-Owens, who then killed herself.
Shelbyville police responded to the shooting at about 2 p.m. Monday. Cash-Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said Tuesday that the girl died at a hospital of a gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities have not described a motive for the shootings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Family: Woman kills disabled granddaughter, then self
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.