Fatal wreck shuts part of central Arkansas highway
This article was published today at 8:52 a.m. Updated today at 9:04 a.m.
9:03 a.m. UPDATE:
One lane has reopened after a fatal wreck on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the right lane was open shortly after 9 a.m.
The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show a lengthy backup in the area.
8:45 a.m. UPDATE:
At least one person has died in a traffic crash on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville, and the southbound highway is expected to be closed at least until 9:30 a.m., officials said.
The wreck near Redmond Road was reported before 8:10 a.m.
There was no word on what caused the crash.
The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a lengthy traffic backup north of the scene.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said vehicles were being diverted off the southbound highway at Main Street.
Check back for updates.
