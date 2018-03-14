Fatal wreck shuts part of central Arkansas highway

9:03 a.m. UPDATE:

One lane has reopened after a fatal wreck on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the right lane was open shortly after 9 a.m.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show a lengthy backup in the area.

8:45 a.m. UPDATE:

At least one person has died in a traffic crash on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville, and the southbound highway is expected to be closed at least until 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The wreck near Redmond Road was reported before 8:10 a.m.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a lengthy traffic backup north of the scene.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said vehicles were being diverted off the southbound highway at Main Street.

Check back for updates.