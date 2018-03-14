GOLF: ATU women win in Texas, men get easy victory; Partin leads UAFS men; UALR women 5th, ASU 7th

ATU women win in Texas

Peerada Piddon finished second individually and Pia Nunbhakdi tied for fourth Tuesday to lead the Arkansas Tech women to a team title at the Midwestern State Women's Golf Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Golden Suns shot a round of 313 as a team Tuesday to finish at 48-over 624, which was six strokes better then host Midwestern State. Henderson State University shot a 308 as a team Tuesday -- the lowest team score of the tournament -- and finished in a tie for third place with a 56-over 632 total.

Piddon shot a 7-over 79 Tuesday and finished four strokes behind tournament champion Abigail Rigsby of Oklahoma Christian. Nunbhakdi shot a 3-over 75 to move up 19 spots and finish in a seven-way tie for fourth place that included Henderson State's Taylor Loeb, who also shot a 75 on Tuesday.

ATU men get easy victory

Jackson Marseilles shot a 1-under 71 Tuesday to earn medalist honors with a 7-under 137 total, helping the Arkansas Tech men to a 16-stroke team victory at the Dave Falconer Classic at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville.

Arkansas Tech's Luke Cornett finished second individually with a 1-under 143 after shooting a 3-over 75 on Tuesday. Ryan Spurlock tied for seventh place after finishing with a 1-over 145. Harding University's Alan Anderson, playing as an individual, also tied for seventh place after shooting an even-par 72 for his 1-over 145.

Harding finished tied for fifth place in the team standings with a 591 total. Southern Arkansas was seventh with a 592 total, while Henderson State (601) was eighth and Central Baptist College (610) finished in 10th place.

Partin leads UAFS men

Senior Zach Partin shot a 1-over-par 143 to lead the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's team to a fifth-place tie at the West/South Central Region Preview on Tuesday at La Paloma Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas.

UAFS shot a 15-over 583 total to tie with St. Mary's. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs won the 23-team event with a 6-over 574, edging runner-up California State University-Chico by one shot. Partin shot rounds of 69-74 to finish tied for ninth place individually.

UALR women 5th, ASU 7th

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's team shot a 305 as a team Tuesday to finish in fifth place at the Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla., where the Arkansas State University women finished tied for seventh.

UALR had a 51-over 915, while ASU shot a 64-over 928 to tie with Oakland (Mich.) University. UALR's Pernille Orlien earned her first career top-10 finish shot a 1-under 71 Tuesday to finish tied for sixth place individually with a 9-over 225. Sabrina Bonanno finished tied for ninth with a 10-over 226 total after shooting a 4-over 76. ASU's top individual finisher was Beth Ann Compton, who shot a 3-over 75 to finish at 15-over 231.