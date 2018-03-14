Hospital giving $390,000 for nursing scholarships, more at UCA

CONWAY — Conway Regional Health System announced Wednesday it will provide $390,000 for nursing-student scholarships and other efforts at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Matt Troup, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said during a news conference that the money, donated through the hospital’s foundation, will provide $240,000 for student scholarships and $150,000 for faculty development and School of Nursing initiatives.

Students getting the scholarships must agree to work for Conway Regional for at least two years and pass license requirements, a news release states.

The announcement came amid a nationwide nursing shortage.

