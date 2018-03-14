Home / Latest News /
Hospital giving $390,000 for nursing scholarships, more at UCA
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 6:46 p.m.
CONWAY — Conway Regional Health System announced Wednesday it will provide $390,000 for nursing-student scholarships and other efforts at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Matt Troup, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said during a news conference that the money, donated through the hospital’s foundation, will provide $240,000 for student scholarships and $150,000 for faculty development and School of Nursing initiatives.
Students getting the scholarships must agree to work for Conway Regional for at least two years and pass license requirements, a news release states.
The announcement came amid a nationwide nursing shortage.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.
