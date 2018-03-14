Judge stops Arkansas panel from issuing medical marijuana growing permits

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Wednesday halted, for now, the issuance of Arkansas’ first medical marijuana growing permits that were scheduled to be handed out later that afternoon.

One of the unsuccessful applicants for a growing permit, Naturalis Health LLC, had sued the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission over its process for evaluating the 95 growing applications.

Griffen in his order said Naturalis Health “asserts facts showing a substantial likelihood of success on the merits regarding violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, due process and equal protection.”

[DOCUMENT: Read Griffen's order]

Naturalis was one of two companies that sued the commission Tuesday, claiming that the scoring process was flawed. The panel has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at which commissioners were expected to award the first cannabis growing licenses to five winning applicants.

It’s now unclear whether that meeting will occur.

“[The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s] legal team and [Arkansas Beverage Control Division] leadership are currently reviewing the situation to determine whether or not a meeting will take place today,” Finance Department spokesman Scott Hardin said in an email.

Griffen has scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for Friday morning.

