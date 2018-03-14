Home / Latest News /
Judge stops Arkansas panel from issuing medical marijuana growing permits
By Hunter Field
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
Comments (4)
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Wednesday halted, for now, the issuance of Arkansas’ first medical marijuana growing permits that were scheduled to be handed out later that afternoon.
One of the unsuccessful applicants for a growing permit, Naturalis Health LLC, had sued the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission over its process for evaluating the 95 growing applications.
Griffen in his order said Naturalis Health “asserts facts showing a substantial likelihood of success on the merits regarding violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, due process and equal protection.”
[DOCUMENT: Read Griffen's order]
Naturalis was one of two companies that sued the commission Tuesday, claiming that the scoring process was flawed. The panel has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at which commissioners were expected to award the first cannabis growing licenses to five winning applicants.
It’s now unclear whether that meeting will occur.
“[The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s] legal team and [Arkansas Beverage Control Division] leadership are currently reviewing the situation to determine whether or not a meeting will take place today,” Finance Department spokesman Scott Hardin said in an email.
Griffen has scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for Friday morning.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Comments on: Judge stops Arkansas panel from issuing medical marijuana growing permits
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
BRADO1 says... March 14, 2018 at 11:28 a.m.
I thought this freaky liberal judge was always on the side of freaky liberal ideas. Maybe I need to rethink my position...
( permalink | suggest removal )
dapop6 says... March 14, 2018 at 11:37 a.m.
Governor step in and award an out of state committee to score the applicants who would have no prejudice...its simple....be fair and spend the money which in turn would pay itself back and many times over..
( permalink | suggest removal )
mrcharles says... March 14, 2018 at 11:58 a.m.
brado, all have biases [see SCOTUS giving W the presidency in Bush v Gore, clearly partisan decision] , perhaps you just didn't like him so his other positions had to be wrong. I think he is pretty smart and if he just didnt have that deity believing mind set in him, think he would be a really good person.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Slak says... March 14, 2018 at 12:01 p.m.
RESIST! OBSTRUCT!
grow your own
( permalink | suggest removal )
