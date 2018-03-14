Authorities identify 21-year-old injured in Little Rock drive-by shooting

Police have identified a 21-year-old man injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found Derius Hayes with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh near the intersection of 31st and Elam streets shortly after noon, according to a report.

Another 21-year-old who was with Hayes told police the two were walking down the street in the area of 36th and Lehigh streets when they heard three gunshots.

The witness said the shooter was riding in an older gray Honda Accord with tinted windows and had a chrome handgun.

The pair ran to a home in the 3100 block of Elam Street, where Hayes realized he had been shot, the report shows. Hayes was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital after an officer applied a tourniquet to his thigh, police said. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.