New bar and lounge opens in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

A new bar and lounge in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has opened its doors for drinks.

Proof Bar + Lounge will have drink specials starting at 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate opening weekend as well as St. Patrick's Day, the business said on Facebook.

The bar is located at 2611 Kavanaugh Blvd. in the space previously occupied by Next Bistro and Bar and is working on hiring a full-time cook, according to its Facebook page.

The owner is Gene Lee, who worked for The Pantry owner Tomas Bohm for eight years, he told Arkansas Online in a Facebook message.

The page states Proof, which opened Sunday, offers "plenty of beer, cocktails, wine and a little food to keep everyone happy."