North Little Rock man accused of shooting at vehicle his daughter was riding in

A North Little Rock man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle his daughter was riding in Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Little Rock's Sherman Park Recreation Center, 624 Beech St., according to an arrest report from the city's Police Department.

A woman told police that her father, 33-year-old Kenneth Ray Gary, started shooting at a vehicle she was riding in with two other females while driving behind them near the intersection of East Broadway and North Smothers Street.

Gary was arrested on three counts of terrorist act and a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, records show.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of midday Wednesday, and no bail had been set.