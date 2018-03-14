PHOTO: Pursuit ends with stolen car crashing into Hot Springs building, catching fire, police say; 2 hurt

Police say a Hot Springs teenager fled from officers in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday and crashed it into a building, injuring his 14-year-old nephew in the process, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Noah Christopher Merritt, 18, is charged with felony counts of theft by receiving more than $25,000, fleeing in a vehicle resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police officer Morgan Murray was northbound in the 800 block of Park Avenue when he saw a southbound black Dodge Challenger that swerved across the centerline before passing him early Tuesday.

He turned around and caught up to the vehicle in the 700 block of Central Avenue, and a check of the license plate showed it had been reported stolen by a 40-year-old Hot Springs woman.

Murray activated his lights and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Merritt, "squealed" his tires and sped away west on West Grand at around 70 mph.

At that point, Murray activated his siren and pursued the vehicle, noting it crossed the centerline several times and then ran a red light at the intersection of Grand and Ouachita. Moments later, the vehicle crashed into the side of the building at 600 W. Grand, where the Community Services Office is located.

Murray notes the vehicle caught fire immediately after crashing. The officer discovered Merritt's nephew was in the passenger seat and, due to the damage to the vehicle, both Merritt and his nephew were trapped inside.

First responders had to pull both of them out of the vehicle, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. The affidavit notes the nephew suffered fractures to his left arm, a contusion to his right lung, abrasions to his forehead and swelling to his left eye. The affidavit didn't indicate the nature of the injuries to Merritt.

Merritt was previously scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Garland County Circuit Court for a disposition hearing on felony charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and fleeing, stemming from his arrest May 8.

According to separate affidavits, shortly after 4:30 p.m. May 2, police responded to the area of Wise and Vernel streets in reference to a barely conscious 14-year-old boy, who stated he had been robbed.

In an interview with police, the victim said Merritt had texted him around 4 p.m. May 2 asking him to come to his aunt's house off Spring Street. The victim drove his moped to the residence on Bethel Street.

He said they talked for a few minutes on the back porch, and at one point, Merritt bent over "like to tie his shoe." Merritt then suddenly began hitting the victim multiple times on the right side of his head and face.

The victim said when Merritt stopped hitting him, he saw a rock drop from his hand. The victim attempted to get up when he noticed Merritt and the other suspect had taken his wallet and phone and were attempting to drive away on his moped.

The victim said he tried to get up and chase after them when the other male ran at him and tackled him to the ground, punching him several times. Then both suspects fled the scene on the moped, allegedly throwing up gang signs as they left

Merritt pleaded not guilty to those charges in circuit court on Sept. 11, 2017, and had remained in custody until Thursday, when he was released on $25,000 bond.

Click here to read the full story in the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.