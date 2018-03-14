Home / Latest News /
Authorities: 1 seriously hurt in shooting at Arkansas apartment complex
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
One person was seriously injured in a shooting at an Arkansas apartment complex Wednesday, police said.
Pine Bluff Police spokesman Lr. David DeFoor said the shooting took place about 12:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fir Street.
The victim is being treated at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, DeFoor said, and is in serious condition.
Authorities said more information will be released later Wednesday.
