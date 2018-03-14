Home / Latest News /
Police identify 2 victims of fiery crash in Northwest Arkansas
This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.
Authorities have identified the two victims of a fiery crash in Northwest Arkansas last week.
In a statement, the Lowell Police Department said the driver, Demarkeo Clark, 24, and a passenger, Terry Christian, 32, were killed in the wreck. It happened around 8:35 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 71B in Lowell.
Police say a 1999 Ford pickup crossed into southbound traffic in a curve near the School Avenue intersection, struck a tree and caught fire.
Clark died at the scene, and Christian later died at a hospital.
Travel conditions at the time were listed as sunny and dry, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.
The victims’ deaths were two of at least 69 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
