School employee accused of assault

A Pulaski County Special School District employee is accused of cutting a woman who is engaged to the father of the employee's child, court records show.

Jeronica Lee, 31, of Hensley was arrested in late February on one count of second-degree battery.

An arrest report said she works at Landmark Elementary School and a Pulaski County Special School District spokesman confirmed she is a lunch duty supervisor at the school.

Court records show Lee is accused of assaulting 33-year-old Angel Reed, who reported that Lee is the mother of her fiance's child.

According to an affidavit, Reed told police she was driving in Little Rock on Feb. 13 when she saw Lee in traffic.

They yelled at each other and both vehicles pulled over, she said.

Reed told police Lee ran toward her and started "swinging her arms" in an attempt to hit her, the court document said.

Reed said she punched Lee in self-defense and that Lee began to hit her.

Reed said "she noticed that she was bleeding and realized that Ms. Lee was cutting her with a sharp object," according to the affidavit.

The document said Reed had "severe lacerations."

