In short: Hot Springs puts on Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade
This article was published today at 12:32 p.m.
Irish belly dancers. A dancing dinosaur. Giant horses. Tiny dogs. A troupe of Irish Elvis impersonators.
That’s a whole lot of wacky to pack in 98 feet, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
It’s time for the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a small party of epic proportions that turns tiny Bridge Street in downtown Hot Springs into a green-filled zone of zaniness.
