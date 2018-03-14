SOFTBALL: UCA sweeps doubleheader

The University of Central Arkansas used three big innings Tuesday to outscore Alcorn State by a combined score of 23-5 in a doubleheader sweep at Farris Field in Conway.

UCA (12-9) sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning of the first game, using 8 hits and 2 walks to take a 9-1 lead on its way to a 10-4 victory. In the second game, the Bears scored five runs each in the first and third innings in a 13-1 victory over the Lady Braves (1-16).

Libby Morris went 4 for 7 with a double, a home run and 6 RBI combined for the Bears, while Brianna McArthur went a combined 4 for 5.

Sports on 03/14/2018