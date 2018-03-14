BASEBALL

UAFS sets school record in victory

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith hit a school-record five home runs Tuesday to claim a 13-5 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, Okla.

UAFS (11-5) had only three home runs in its first 15 games of the season. Jace Pitchford went 2 for 5, hitting his team-leading fourth home run -- his third in as many games -- in the Lions' five-run third inning. Logan Allen hit a three-run home run in that third inning and finished 2 for 5 with 5 RBI. Allen added a home run in the fifth inning that gave UAFS a 6-3 lead. The Lions then added three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the ninth.

BASKETBALL

North earns second All-Region honor

Arkansas Tech University senior Cheyenne North was named a second-team All-Region selection Tuesday by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association.

North averaged 11.8 points per game while ranking second in the Great American Conference in blocked shots (3.1 per game), fourth in rebounding (8.5 per game) and seventh in assists (3.8 per game). She was the Most Outstanding Player in the GAC Tournament and was a first-team all-conference selection.

GOLF

ATU women win in Texas

Peerada Piddon finished second individually and Pia Nunbhakdi tied for fourth Tuesday to lead the Arkansas Tech women to a team title at the Midwestern State Women's Golf Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Golden Suns shot a round of 313 as a team Tuesday to finish at 48-over 624, which was six strokes better then host Midwestern State. Henderson State University shot a 308 as a team Tuesday -- the lowest team score of the tournament -- and finished in a tie for third place with a 56-over 632 total.

Piddon shot a 7-over 79 Tuesday and finished four strokes behind tournament champion Abigail Rigsby of Oklahoma Christian. Nunbhakdi shot a 3-over 75 to move up 19 spots and finish in a seven-way tie for fourth place that included Henderson State's Taylor Loeb, who also shot a 75 on Tuesday.

ATU men get easy victory

Jackson Marseilles shot a 1-under 71 Tuesday to earn medalist honors with a 7-under 137 total, helping the Arkansas Tech men to a 16-stroke team victory at the Dave Falconer Classic at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville.

Arkansas Tech's Luke Cornett finished second individually with a 1-under 143 after shooting a 3-over 75 on Tuesday. Ryan Spurlock tied for seventh place after finishing with a 1-over 145. Harding University's Alan Anderson, playing as an individual, also tied for seventh place after shooting an even-par 72 for his 1-over 145.

Harding finished tied for fifth place in the team standings with a 591 total. Southern Arkansas was seventh with a 592 total, while Henderson State (601) was eighth and Central Baptist College (610) finished in 10th place.

Partin leads UAFS men

Senior Zach Partin shot a 1-over-par 143 to lead the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's team to a fifth-place tie at the West/South Central Region Preview on Tuesday at La Paloma Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas.

UAFS shot a 15-over 583 total to tie with St. Mary's. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs won the 23-team event with a 6-over 574, edging runner-up California State University-Chico by one shot. Partin shot rounds of 69-74 to finish tied for ninth place individually.

UALR women 5th, ASU 7th

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's team shot a 305 as a team Tuesday to finish in fifth place at the Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla., where the Arkansas State University women finished tied for seventh.

UALR had a 51-over 915, while ASU shot a 64-over 928 to tie with Oakland (Mich.) University. UALR's Pernille Orlien earned her first career top-10 finish shot a 1-under 71 Tuesday to finish tied for sixth place individually with a 9-over 225. Sabrina Bonanno finished tied for ninth with a 10-over 226 total after shooting a 4-over 76. ASU's top individual finisher was Beth Ann Compton, who shot a 3-over 75 to finish at 15-over 231.

SOFTBALL

UCA sweeps doubleheader

The University of Central Arkansas used three big innings Tuesday to outscore Alcorn State by a combined score of 23-5 in a doubleheader sweep at Farris Field in Conway.

UCA (12-9) sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning of the first game, using 8 hits and 2 walks to take a 9-1 lead on its way to a 10-4 victory. In the second game, the Bears scored five runs each in the first and third innings in a 13-1 victory over the Lady Braves (1-16).

Libby Morris went 4 for 7 with a double, a home run and 6 RBI combined for the Bears, while Brianna McArthur went a combined 4 for 5.

