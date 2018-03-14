Teams combine to score a plethora of points (264)

Offense was once again the name of the game in the 19th annual All-Metro Classic boys game Tuesday night at Pulaski Academy.

Little Rock Fair's Mikael Foust scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in leading Team Hardin over Team Hayes 138-126 in a game for seniors in Pulaski County schools.

Foust, a 6-1 guard, was selected as the MVP of Team Hardin. Eight of his rebounds came on the offensive end.

"I told all the guys for them to just shoot and I'll get rebounds," Foust said.

A year ago, the two all-star teams combined for 249 points and 11 players scored 10 or more points. While Foust's 22 points were Tuesday's high, 14 of the 28 players scored 10 or more points.

"It was actually more fun than I thought it would be," said eStem Coach Joshua Hayes, a former Little Rock Parkview player who made the All-Metro team in 1999, a year before the Classic began. "I was about to start coaching them up hard but I thought these guys need to have some fun. And it was exciting. ... It was actually more fun than I thought it would be."

Kalin Bennett, a 6-9 center from Little Rock Christian, was selected as the MVP for Team Hayes, scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds. Bennett showed some versatility, hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key in the first half.

"I wanted to come out here, win MVP, play in front of great crowd and put on a show," said Bennett, who has signed with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Little Rock Parkview's C.J. White and Central Arkansas Christian's Kam Vick each added 14 points and eight rebounds for Team Hardin, which was coached by Joe T. Robinson's Anwar Hardin.

Robinson's Cameron Bush added 10 points and led Team Hardin in assists with six. Pulaski Academy's Brett Lynch came up with three steals.

Mills guard Patrick Greene and eStem's Peyton Sewell each connected on a game-high 3 three-pointers for Team Hayes. Greene collected 15 points and eight rebounds. Sewell put in 13 points. eStem's Jermimiah Encalade led his team with five assists.

TEAM HAYES (126)

Peyton Sewell 5 0-0 13, Jermimiah Encalade 5 0-0 10, Jaren Richards 6 0-0 12, Kalin Bennett 9 0-0 19, Dudley 3 0-0 7, Fresh 1 0-0 2, Isiah Woods 1 0-0 3, Patrick Greene 5 2-2 15, Javion Collins 2 0-0 6, Will Strickland 1 0-0 3, Calib Dallimore 4 3-3 11, Xzavier Madison 5 1-2 11, Alex Curry 2 0-0 6, Kavion Jones 2 2-2 8. Totals 51 8-9 126.

TEAM HARDIN (138)

Donald Richardson 3 0-0 6, Daveon Bankston 5 0-0 12, Rod Terry 5 0-0 10, C.J. White 6 0-0 14, Justin Thrower 1 0-0 3, Cameron Bush 5 0-0 10, Mikael Foust 10 2-3 22, James Singleton 3 0-0 7, Willie Chappel 4 0-0 9, Brent Lynch 2 0-0 6, Javion Porter 0 0-0 0, Kam Vick 6 0-0 14, Jaylin Cunningham 4 3-4 11, Tra Johnson 6 0-0 14. Totals 60 5-7 138.

Halftime -- Team Hayes 67, Team Hardin 67. Three-point goals -- Team Hayes 16 (Sewell 3, Greene 3, Curry 2, Jones 2, Collins 2, Strickland, Bennett, Dudley, Woods); Team Hardin 13 (Bankston 2, White 2, Lynch 2, Vick 2, Johnson 2, Thrower, Singleton, Chappel). Team fouls -- Team Hayes 3, Team Hardin 7.

