Central Arkansas at Seattle University
WHEN 9 p.m. Central
WHERE Connolly Complex, Seattle RECORDS UCA 17-16; Seattle 20-13 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr. 25.3 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr. 14.1 6.2 G Matthew Mondesir, 6-5, Fr. 3.6 1.6 G DeAndre Jones, 6-5, Jr. 6.1 3.7 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Fr. 8.5 5.4 COACH Russ Pennell (34-88 in fourth season at UCA, 143-154 overall in eighth season)
SEATTLE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Morgan Means, 6-3, Sr. 8.7 3.6 G Jordan Hill, 6-4, Sr. 13.5 3.7 G Matej Kavas, 6-8, Sr. 15.0 5.2 G Richaud Gittens, 6-4, Jr. 10.3 5.1 C Aaron Menzies, 7-3, Jr. 11.1 8.8 COACH Jim Hayford (20-13 in first season at Seattle, 381-188 in 19th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SU 80.8 Points for 75.7 78.7 Points against 72.0 -3.6 Rebound margin +3.4 +0.9 Turnover margin -2.9 45.5 FG pct. 44.6 36.3 3-pt pct. 36.9 73.6 FT pct. 74.3 CHALK TALK UCA enters its first postseason tournament since the program made the jump to NCAA Division I in 2006. The Bears last played in the postseason in the 2005 NCAA Division II playoffs, when it reached the second round before losing 73-69 to Lynn. … UCA’s 17 victories are the most in its Division I history and match the total combined victories from the first three seasons under Coach Russ Pennell.
— Brooks Kubena
Print Headline: TODAY’S CBI GAME
