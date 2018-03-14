Uber Eats launches food delivery service in Little Rock area

Online food delivery service Uber Eats, a separate app from its ride-centered counterpart, is now available in Arkansas’ capital city.

The service allows patrons to select from menus at dozens of eateries in Little Rock, including Dugan’s Pub, Six Ten Center, Georgia’s Gyros, Great American Cookies, Slim Chickens and Mexico Chiquito.

The app is free to download and is “built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride,” the company said in a statement.

Little Rock residents can get free delivery on their first Uber Eats order with the promo code “LITTLEROCKEATS.”

More information about the Uber Eats food delivery service can be found by visiting its website.