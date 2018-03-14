UCA names new provost

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday announced the name of its next provost.

Patricia S. Poulter will begin as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs July 1.

Poulter, 59, will make $215,000 annually.

Poulter comes to UCA from Kennesaw State University in Georgia, where she is dean of the College of Arts, according to a UCA news release. Houston Davis, UCA’s president since January 2017, was previously interim president of Kennesaw State University.

