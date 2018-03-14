Wacaser, West wallop Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- It didn't take Bentonville West shortstop Hallie Wacaser long to make an impact at the plate on a windy Tuesday night.

Wacaser took the first pitch she saw and drove it over the right-field fence for a two-run home run in the first inning. West didn't look back after that, pulling away with a 10-0 victory against Van Buren in the 7A-West Conference opener.

"It was a pretty good night for her at the plate," West coach Anthony Cantrell said. "She played well for us and had a great game."

Wacaser also hit another home run in the sixth inning to help push out the lead to 9-0 with a deep ball to center field. She finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBIs for the Lady Wolverines.

Endya Moler provided a spark in the third inning, helping extend the lead out to 6-0 with a two-run home run for West. Moler scored twice while driving in three runs as well.

"That gave them a good start," Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. "The wind was gusting out there tonight. That's what happens when it does. They made good, solid contact as well throughout the night."

West pitcher Emma Wood (2-0) didn't make it easy for the Van Buren offense. She tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out nine for the Lady Wolverines (2-1, 1-0).

Wood allowed the initial batter of the game in Van Buren's Caroline Davis to reach on a single. But Wood was able to settle down after that by just allowing two batters to reach base after that.

"She located really well tonight and was in command of all her pitches," Cantrell said. "She did a good job tonight. If she throws strikes and is able to keep us in games, we'll be able to play with a lot of teams."

Wood pitched four perfect innings after the first inning and allowed a runner to reach scoring position just once in her performance against Van Buren (4-3, 0-1).

West was able to get the bats going early and often after dropping its last game 4-1 against Conway last week. The Lady Wolverines had a pair of three-run innings in the first and third. They then added a pair of two-run innings in the fifth and sixth.

"We bounced back because we had a tough game against Conway last Friday," Cantrell said. "We responded to some adversity. We hit the ball well did a good job tonight. It was a team effort."

Bentonville High 15, Fayetteville 0 (4)

Cailey Cochran threw her second no-hitter of the season, and McKenzie Vaughan hit two home runs as Bentonville rolled to a victory at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Cochran (5-1) struck out eight and walked none, and the junior right-hander didn't allow a baserunner until Lily Hocklander reached on a one-out error in the fourth.

Vaughan, a freshman, belted a solo shot over the scoreboard in left-center field in the second and a two-run home run off the scoreboard in the third. Tymber Riley started a five-run first for Bentonville (6-1, 1-0) with a bases-loaded triple and added a two-run home run in the third.

Riley finished with three hits and drove in six runs, while Vaughan also had three hits and added three RBIs.

Rogers High 7, Springdale Har-Ber 1

Sadie Beeman went 2-for-4, drove in two and struck out 13 to lead the Lady Mounties to the 7A-West Conference win.

The Lady Mounties (4-4, 1-0 7A-West) jumped in front with a four-run fourth inning and never looked back. Beeman pitched the complete game, allowing a run on three hits. She also walked two.

Courtney Storey also added two hits and two RBIs for Rogers.

Rogers Heritage 13, Springdale High 1

Lora Brown led five different Lady War Eagles with two hits each and drove in four to lead Heritage to the run-rule win Tuesday in the 7A-West Conference opener for both teams at VeteransPark.

Heritage (6-3, 1-0 7A-West) broke the game open with a nine-run third inning. Alexa Enos and Emily McDougald also drove run in two runs each. Brown had a two-run home run in the first inning and later added a two-run single in the big Heritage third inning.

Kayla Paulo picked up the win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits over four innings of work. She struck out three and walked one.

Ashley Bradley drove in Springdale's lone run with an RBI-single.

