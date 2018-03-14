Wrecks take 3 lives, including Idahoan

At least three people have died from recent road accidents.

A 63-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on a highway in south Arkansas, state police said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 12:45 a.m. as Stuart Townes of Boise, Idaho, was traveling on U.S. 278 east of Camden, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a westbound Ford F-150 crossed the highway's centerline and hit an eastbound 2005 Kia head-on, causing the pickup to roll "up over" the Kia.

The Kia's driver, Townes, died as a result of the crash. A passenger, 59-year-old Marie Townes of Boise was injured, authorities said.

Travel conditions were clear and dry, according to the report.

An 81-year-old man died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a head-on wreck last month, authorities said.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 900 block of East German Lane in Conway.

The Arkansas State Police said Louis Gene Gray of Conway was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on the road when a 2016 Chevrolet traveling south crossed into the northbound lane and hit Gray's vehicle head-on.

Andres Landon McKnight, 25, of Conway was the driver of the southbound vehicle, and Flora D. Bruck, 89, of Conway, was a passenger in Gray's, according to police. Both were listed as injured and treated at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway and Conway Regional Health Medical Center. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Gray, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, reportedly died Saturday from his injuries.

The report did not indicate what might have caused McKnight's vehicle to veer into the other lane. Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving left a road in Little Rock and struck a tree, according to a report.

State police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday as 46-year-old Kevin Cook was traveling south on Main Street.

Cook's 2009 Buick left the road and struck a tree at 27th Street, the report noted.

Police said travel conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Metro on 03/14/2018