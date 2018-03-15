1 dead in wreck involving propane truck on U.S. 67 in Arkansas, authorities say

One person died in a wreck involving a propane truck on U.S. 67 in Arkansas, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., closing all lanes of a 0.1-mile section of the highway north of Pocahontas in Randolph County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The lanes were still closed as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble confirmed one fatality but did not identify the person who was killed.

There have been 70 deaths so far on Arkansas roads this year, according to state police data.

