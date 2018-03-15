Arkansas governor signs bill allowing regulation of Rx service

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill Thursday authorizing the state to license and regulate companies that pay prescription drug claims for insurance companies.

His signature on House Bill 1010, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, came hours after it was passed 28-1 in the Senate during the final day of a special session of the Legislature.

The Senate version of the legislation also passed in the House on Thursday just before a signing event in the governor’s conference room at the state Capitol but wasn’t in front of the governor when he signed HB1010.

The bills came in response to cuts in reimbursement to pharmacies that took effect Jan. 1 under a contract between Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its pharmacy benefits manager, CVS Caremark.

